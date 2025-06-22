British Prime Minister Keir Starmer encouraged Iran to resume diplomatic talks on Sunday, following the US involvement in Israel’s military assault against Iran.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security.

Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat,” Starmer said on X.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis,” he warned.

The situation in the region worsened when US President Donald Trump declared Sunday that American forces had carried out “very successful” attacks on three Iranian nuclear installations, raising worries of a wider battle in the region.

Following the US strikes, Iran urged the UN Security Council to convene an extraordinary meeting to condemn US aggression and hold those who violate international law accountable.

On June 13, Israel began airstrikes on various Iranian locations, including military and nuclear installations, resulting in retaliation strikes from Tehran.

According to Israeli authorities, at least 25 people have died and hundreds have been injured as a result of Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli assault killed 430 people and injured more than 3,500, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.