The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive, equitable, and future-ready education, positioning Nigerian youths as active partners and co-creators in transforming the nation’s learning system to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Education.

In a Sunday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Government acknowledged persistent global and national challenges such as access gaps, learning poverty, skills mismatches, and gender disparities.

According to the statement, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, while speaking at the 2026 International Day of Education celebration in Abuja, themed “The Power of Youth in Co-creating Education,” described education as the bedrock of civilisation, peace, and sustainable development.

The Minister noted that ongoing reforms in the education sector are firmly anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places education at the heart of national renewal, economic growth, and social transformation.

Alausa highlighted improved funding for the sector through increased budgetary allocations, innovative non-budgetary financing, and strengthened partnerships with international development partners, providing the resources required to implement bold and systemic reforms.

The Minister further outlined key interventions under the Ministry’s Education Transformation Roadmap, including curriculum rationalisation to emphasise critical thinking, creativity, and industry-relevant skills; accelerated digitalisation through smart learning platforms and national education data systems; strengthened teacher capacity for modern pedagogy and artificial intelligence; expanded technical and vocational education; improved infrastructure; and the introduction of a National Anti-Bullying Policy to guarantee safe, inclusive, and learner-friendly environments.

He emphasised that with over half of Nigeria’s population under the age of 30, the country’s greatest strength lies in its youth.

Accordingly, the Ministry is transitioning education from traditional top-down models to a participatory system that empowers learners as co-creators through innovation hubs, digital fluency, feedback mechanisms, and skills aligned with the demands of the 21st-century economy.

Highlighting measurable achievements, the Minister cited the rollout of the Nigerian Education Sector Renewed Initiative (NESRI); deployment of TVET learners across accredited centres nationwide; repositioning of TVET as a major driver of employment and entrepreneurship; expanded medical, STEMM, and nursing education enrolment; refocused and expanded scholarship opportunities; student venture capital and staff support funding; strengthened education data transparency; accelerated digital learning; and targeted interventions for out-of-school and Almajiri children.

He further noted progress in access and inclusion, including the integration of thousands of children into formal and non-formal education, expanded girl-child education through the AGILE programme and the LUMINAH 2030 Initiative, enhanced school safety frameworks, and strengthened quality assurance across basic, secondary, and tertiary education.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), Dr. Alausa called on parents, communities, civil society, the media, and the private sector to deepen collaboration with government in establishing innovation hubs, laboratories, and skills centres that will prepare young Nigerians for a rapidly evolving global economy.

“By empowering our youth to co-create education, we are not merely reforming classrooms; we are safeguarding Nigeria’s future, strengthening national unity, and unlocking the full potential of the next generation,” the Minister stated.

He concluded by commending Nigerian teachers for their dedication and resilience, urging students to continue shaping education policy through innovation and engagement, and reiterating the administration’s commitment to lifelong learning opportunities for all Nigerians.