The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that recent terrorist attacks across the country are being aided by “internal saboteurs” working against Nigeria’s security interests.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, claimed that some individuals within the system were collaborating with terrorist groups by leaking sensitive information, weakening security structures, and deliberately compromising operations.

According to the statement, recent coordinated attacks show signs of “internal betrayal,” citing what it described as unusually precise knowledge of troop movement, sudden gaps in security checkpoints, and a spike in violence following external political tensions.

Oladejo alleged that some actors, including political opponents, were intentionally amplifying terrorist propaganda and exploiting national insecurity for political gain. “These are not coincidences,” he said. “These are indicators of treachery.”

The Lagos APC maintained that only insiders could enable such coordinated breaches and called for the identification and prosecution of those allegedly undermining national security.

The statement also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, saying his administration is pursuing a “ruthless, intelligence-driven” response to terrorism. It commended the Armed Forces for their continued commitment despite what it described as sabotage from “a few bad eggs.”

Oladejo warned individuals allegedly involved in aiding terrorist activities that their “network will be exposed” and insisted that Nigeria would overcome its current security challenges.

“Nigeria will not collapse to satisfy the ambitions of saboteurs or foreign actors,” the statement read, adding that the APC remains confident that the country “will prevail” in the ongoing fight against terrorism.