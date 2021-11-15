Breaking News

Inflation drops for October to 15.99% from 16.3% in September

Latest Breaking Business News In Nigeria Today: Inflation drops to 15.99% from 16.3% in September Nigerian Bureau of Statistics Logo

Inflation rate for the month of October has dropped to fifteen point nine percent.

The figure is down from September’s figure of sixteen point six three percent.

The composite food index rose to eighteen point three four percent, year on year.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of Gas, Fuels and lubricants for personal transport equip- ments, Vehicle spare parts, Non-durable household goods, Solid fuel, Passenger transport by road, Passen- ger transport by air, and Garments.

In October 2021, food inflation on a year on year basis was highest in Kogi, Gombe and Jigawa ,while Edo , Rivers and Adamawa recorded the slowest rise in year on year food inflation.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.98 percent in October 2021, this is 0.17 per- cent rate lower than the rate recorded in September 2021.

The urban inflation rate increased by 16.52 percent (year-on-year) in October 2021 from 14.81 percent recorded in October 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 15.48 percent in October 2021 from 13.68 percent in October 2020.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ondo NMA laments mass resignation of members

TVCN
Jun 7, 2021

The Nigerian Medical Association, Ondo State Chapter, has raised concerns over the mass resignation…

Ndume withdraws as Maina’s surety, says ‘he is not trustworthy’

TVCN
Dec 4, 2020

The senator representing Borno south, Ali Ndume, has asked his lawyers to commence the process for him…

Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communities

TVCN
Jul 29, 2018

The Nasarawa State Government has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to 18 Tiv communities…

Kaduna: Election materials abandoned in Narayi, Chikun LGA

TVCN
May 14, 2018

Residents of Narayi in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state are still battling the shock that…

TVC News Special Reports

Kemi-Adeosun-TVC-Breakfast1

Nigeria is not broke but great – Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

04 Jul 2017 9.21 am

Nigeria is not broke but great and rich…

Continue reading

Inflation rises to 11.85% in November – NBS

17 Dec 2019 8.08 pm

Nigeria’s inflation figures for the…

Continue reading

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 11.40% in May

18 Jun 2019 8.57 am

Nigeria’s headline inflation increased…

Continue reading