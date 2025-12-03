The Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Major General GM Mutkut, has concluded a series of strategic familiarisation visits to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Air Training Command (ATC) in Kaduna, aimed at deepening cooperation across the nation’s military training institutions....

The Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Major General GM Mutkut, has concluded a series of strategic familiarisation visits to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Air Training Command (ATC) in Kaduna, aimed at deepening cooperation across the nation’s military training institutions.

The visits, conducted on 2 December 2025, reflect the Army’s renewed focus on strengthening inter-service coordination and ensuring that future officers of the Army and Air Force are better integrated for modern joint operations.

At the NDA, Major General Mutkut—who recently assumed office as the 59th Commander Infantry Corps—was received by the Commandant, Major General OT Olatoye.

During their discussions, the CIC commended recent improvements in cadet regimentation, infrastructure and overall officer training standards.

He emphasised the need to align the NDA’s curriculum with evolving tactical and technological demands, particularly those relevant to the Infantry Corps.

Major General Mutkut also underscored the importance of instilling joint operations awareness at the cadet level.

Major General Olatoye reaffirmed the NDA’s commitment to robust collaboration with all Services, noting that the Academy remains focused on producing morally grounded, mentally prepared and operationally resilient officers capable of confronting contemporary security threats.

The CIC later proceeded to the Air Training Command headquarters, where he was received by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal AY Dari.

Major General Mutkut acknowledged the central role of the ATC in providing tactical air support and reconnaissance to infantry formations, especially in ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-banditry operations.

Both leaders reviewed existing ground-to-air communication protocols, explored ways to enhance interoperability during joint exercises and discussed integrating advanced tactical training for forward air controllers within the infantry framework.

Air Vice Marshal Dari assured the CIC of the ATC’s continued support in optimising air assets to boost the effectiveness of ground troops.

Major General Mutkut noted that such high-level engagements are vital to strengthening mutual understanding, respect and operational synergy across the Services, which he described as essential to the Armed Forces’ mandate of protecting national security.