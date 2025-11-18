As the 2026 Osun State party primary elections draw nearer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State, is calling on all registered political parties to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Commission’s guidelines and regulations for the conduc...

As the 2026 Osun State party primary elections draw nearer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Osun State, is calling on all registered political parties to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Commission’s guidelines and regulations for the conduct of party primaries.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer of the Commission, Musa Oluode, INEC emphasized the need for free, fair, and peaceful primary elections that reflect the will of party members, describing this as key to reducing pre-election litigations.

The Commission noted that party primaries have often been a major source of pre-election disputes, many of which can be avoided if parties comply with laid-down procedures and guidelines.

It urged all political parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in a transparent, democratic, and peaceful manner, giving all aspirants equal opportunities to participate.

The primary elections are scheduled to hold between 24th November and 15th December 2025.

According to the statement, “The Commission is prepared to provide the necessary support and guidance to parties to ensure their primaries are conducted in accordance with the law. We call on all stakeholders, including security agencies, to support the Commission in its efforts to ensure peaceful and credible party primaries.”

INEC further assured that it will continue to monitor the activities of political parties and take appropriate action within the ambit of the law against any party that fails to comply with electoral laws and regulations.