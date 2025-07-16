The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that its nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for the 2025–2026 electoral cycle will begin on 18 August 2025, offering both online and in-person registration options to eligible Nigerians.

In a statement released this week, INEC confirmed that online pre-registration will open via its portal cvr.inecnigeria.org on 18 August.

In-person registration will follow a week later on 25 August, taking place at local INEC offices and designated centres across the country, from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 3 pm.

Professor Sam Egwu, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, noted that the CVR is a constitutional exercise aimed at enrolling newly eligible voters, particularly those who have turned 18 since the last exercise.

It will also accommodate those seeking card replacements, corrections of personal information, or transfers of registration to a new location.

INEC assured that the exercise will be conducted in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), using state offices, local government areas, and other approved venues to ensure maximum accessibility.

In Ondo State, where preparations are already underway, officials reported that of the 2.05 million registered voters, 1.76 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been issued, while nearly 296,000 remain uncollected.

The CVR will continue until August 2026, with a scheduled pause in December 2025 for data processing before resuming in early 2026.

INEC has warned against multiple registrations, which are illegal and punishable by a fine of up to ₦100,000 or imprisonment for one year.

Citizens were also urged not to pay bribes or unofficial fees to register.

The Commission encouraged all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the CVR window and participate in strengthening the country’s democratic process.