The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Garki-Babura by-election in Jigawa State.

The Returning Officer, Professor Salisu Ibrahim, announced that Mr Rabi’u polled 38,449 votes, defeating his closest rival, Isa Auwalu of the People’s Democratic Party, who scored 13,519 votes.

Seven political parties contested the poll, which was conducted to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat for the Garki/Babura Federal Constituency.

The result further underlines the APC’s dominance in Jigawa politics, with the new lawmaker now set to represent the constituency at the National Assembly.