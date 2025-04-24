India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Wednesday that it has decided to suspend visas for Pakistani nationals and put the Indus Water Treaty on hold in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

A day after terrorists suspected of having cross-border ties killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam, one of South Kashmir’s tourist hotspots, India took a firm stance against Pakistan.

The MEA has made the decision to recall a number of personnel working at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and request that many Pakistani diplomats stationed there depart.

The Attari-Wagah border in Punjab will be closed, the ministry further announced.

During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed the security situation and instructed all forces to maintain high vigilance.

“India received strong expressions of support from many countries,” he added.

The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. “As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible,” Misri said.