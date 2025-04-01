India has despatched over 400 tonnes of relief material to earthquake-hit Myanmar via a warship, while search and rescue teams mobilised across the hardest-hit areas in search of survivors.

Under ‘Operation Brahma,’ the Indian Army sent in a 118-member elite unit from the Shatrujeet Brigade known as the “Airborne Angels.”

They created a 200-bed field hospital in Mandalay, airlifted by two powerful IAF C-17 aircraft, and equipped it to handle crucial procedures and extensive in-patient treatment.

Mandalay’s Chief Minister, Myo Aung, paid a personal visit to the institution to examine the treatment being offered.

The mission echoes India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the enduring spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)’, reinforcing solidarity with Myanmar in its time of need.

On the naval front, the Indian Navy’s response was equally swift and impactful.

INS Karmuk and Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 52 departed from Sri Vijaypuram on March 30, carrying around 30 tonnes of essential relief supplies. They docked in Yangon bringing much-needed aid.

Following closely, INS Satpura and INS Savitri had arrived in Yangon on March 31 with approximately 40 tonnes of relief material.

INS Gharial is now being loaded with a substantial 440 tonnes of critical supplies, including rice, edible oil, and medicines, further amplifying India’s humanitarian outreach.

The earthquake’s aftermath has been terrible. According to Myanmar’s State Administration Council Information Team, the tremor was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, which killed over 2,000 people, injured roughly 3,900 others, and left 270 people missing.

The epicentre, which was only 20 kilometers from Mandalay, Myanmar’s busy second-largest metropolis, caused widespread devastation.

Myanmar’s National Disaster Management Committee responded by declaring a state of emergency in various impacted areas, including Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, portions of Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw and Bago.