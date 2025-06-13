India refrained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution calling for a “immediate, unconditional, and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt Spain’s resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties, as well as the immediate, dignified, and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.

India was among the 19 countries that abstained, while 12 countries voted against the resolution, which had 149 votes in favor. Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan, and Togo were among the states that abstained.

In the explanation of vote on the resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the resolution comes against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

India is deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis and condemns the loss of civilian lives, he said.

Harish said India has earlier abstained on resolutions on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The resolution demanded that Israel, the “occupying power”, immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip immediately and at scale, in line with its obligations under international law and humanitarian principles.

It demanded that the parties fully, unconditionally and without delay implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution of June 2024, including an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all are as of the Gaza Strip and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Harish stressed that India has always been on the side of peace and humanity and has repeatedly called for the protection of civilians and the upholding of humanitarian obligations as well as for the safe, sustained and timely supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. He underscored India’s abiding commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, saying the country firmly believes that this is the only way forward.

India has always provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, both bilaterally and through the United Nations.

The UNGA vote came after the 15-nation Security Council failed to adopt a similar resolution last week after the sole veto by permanent member the United States.