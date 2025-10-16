Ahmedabad, India, has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, edging out Abuja, Nigeria, in the final selection process. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Commonwealth Sport, which described the choice as fitting for the Games’ centenary edition. The recommendati...

Ahmedabad, India, has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, edging out Abuja, Nigeria, in the final selection process.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Commonwealth Sport, which described the choice as fitting for the Games’ centenary edition.

The recommendation, made by an evaluation commission of the governing body, will be formally ratified at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26. If confirmed, it will mark the second time in 20 years that India will host the prestigious multi-sport event, following Delhi’s successful staging in 2010.

Located in western India, Ahmedabad is one of the country’s fastest-growing cities, home to over five million residents. It also boasts world-class sporting infrastructure, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium on the planet with a capacity of 132,000, which hosted the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

In a statement, Dr. P. T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, hailed the recommendation as a milestone for Indian sport.

“We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships, and build a shared future across the Commonwealth,” she said.

The selection is also seen as a setback for Abuja, which had mounted a strong campaign but has now missed out on hosting the Games for a second time, after losing its 2014 bid to Glasgow.

Ahmedabad’s growing reputation as a global sports destination has even led to speculation that it could bid for a future Olympic Games, underlining India’s ambition to play a larger role in international sporting events.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark 100 years since the first edition was held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.