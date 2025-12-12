The Imo Council of Elders has celebrated the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his 67th birthday, describing him as “an exceptional leader whose dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to the progress of the State continue to inspire many.” This was disclosed ...

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the council’s Vice Chairman, Lemmy Akakem, made available to TVC on Friday.

Akakem expressed that Governor Uzodimma’s tireless efforts have driven development across the state, strengthened key institutions, and improved the lives of citizens.

The elder statesman also extended his best wishes to the Governor, expressing hope that the new age will bring renewed strength, wisdom and favour, enabling him to continue leading Imo State with courage and purpose.