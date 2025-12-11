The Imo State Government has begun the demolition of a mortuary and a hotel located along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, after security agencies linked the facilities to suspected organ-harvesting and other criminal activities. According to officials, the action follows a police operation in which off...

The Imo State Government has begun the demolition of a mortuary and a hotel located along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, after security agencies linked the facilities to suspected organ-harvesting and other criminal activities.

According to officials, the action follows a police operation in which officers, while acting on credible intelligence, uncovered an illegal mortuary suspected to be used to store mutilated corpses.

Police say the bodies are believed to be victims of kidnapping and suspected organ-harvesting.

The police have declared one Stanley “Morocco” Oparaugo wanted after investigation linked the facility to him.

TVC previously reported that the Imo State Government has sealed a hotel and private mortuary linked to a suspect in Umuhu Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala, after discovering decomposed and mutilated corpses in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Okoye Henry, the operation was part of a crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, led by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, alongside other stakeholders.

According to the PPRO, the operation was based on credible intelligence that uncovered a criminal activity linked to a suspected criminal, Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who is currently at large.