The Imo State Government has sealed a hotel and private mortuary linked to a suspect in Umuhu Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala, after discovering decomposed and mutilated corpses in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Okoye Henry, the operation was part of a crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, led by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, alongside other stakeholders.

According to the PPRO, the operation was based on credible intelligence that uncovered a criminal activity linked to a suspected criminal, Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, who is currently at large.

The statement reads, “As part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Owerri–Aba Expressway, a high-powered team led by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma on Saturday, 6th December, 2025, inspected suspected kidnappers hideouts in Umuhu Autonomous Community in Ngor-Okpala following credible intelligence on Stanley Morocco Oparaugo, currently at large.

“The delegation included the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu; Chief Pathologist, Imo State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ibeaja Okechukwu; members of the Ngor Okpala Vigilante Group led by Mr. Henry Ikpe; and the Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe.”

The statement added, “A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected. At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.”

The statement further revealed that following these discoveries, both the hotel and mortuary were sealed on the directive of the State Government as the suspect’s residence was also searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered.

The statement continue, “Forensic experts documented and secured evidence. The Commissioner of Police assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.

“Stanley Morocco Oparaugo has been declared WANTED. Anyone with useful information should contact the nearest police station or call 0803 477 3600.”

“Maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway. The Command assures travelers during the holidays of its commitment to their safety,” the statement concluded.