The Imo State Police Command has recovered and exhumed some corpses buried in shallow graves in a forest at Orsu-Obodo, in Oguta Local Government Area and arrested five suspects in connection with the crime. Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police in I...

The Imo State Police Command has recovered and exhumed some corpses buried in shallow graves in a forest at Orsu-Obodo, in Oguta Local Government Area and arrested five suspects in connection with the crime.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Audu Bosso, said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects, who later confessed and led security agents to the forest where the victims were buried.

The police commissioner also announced the arrest of two additional kidnapping suspects at Umuakagu-Nsu community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, who allegedly murdered one of their kidnap victims.

In total, the command arrested fifteen suspects for various offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, cultism, and child trafficking.



Items recovered include ten firearms, four AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, and five pump-action guns, as well as 260 rounds of GPMG ammunition and 240 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Other recovered items include 280 live cartridges, ten improvised explosive devices, eleven machetes and five stolen motorcycles, among others.

The Commissioner of Police reassured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

TVC News previously reported the Edo State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old dispatch rider for allegedly spending ₦1.3 million belonging to his company and a customer on online gambling and staging his own kidnapping.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Benin City, identifying the suspect as David Ekes, an employee of Dibecs Industry Limited in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area.