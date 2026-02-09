The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old dispatch rider for allegedly spending ₦1.3 million belonging to his company and a customer on online gambling and staging his own kidnapping....

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Benin City, identifying the suspect as David Ekes, an employee of Dibecs Industry Limited in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area.

According to the police, the incident began on 30 January when the company reported Ekes missing after he left his residence on a motorcycle for another factory location and failed to return.

The motorcycle was later found abandoned along the road.

Police operatives launched a search of the surrounding area and commenced an investigation.

The following day, the suspect reportedly returned in a weak condition and was taken to hospital.

Ekes initially claimed he had been kidnapped by unidentified men who forced him to trek through a forest and withdrew money from his bank account.

However, further investigation revealed that between 25 and 26 January, he allegedly lost ₦1,308,000 belonging to the company and a customer through online gambling.

Police said he subsequently travelled to Abuja, sold his mobile phone, lodged in a hotel and fabricated the kidnapping story to conceal the financial loss.

The suspect has reportedly confessed and will be charged to court.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, warned against false distress reports and criminal deception, noting that such actions waste security resources and erode public trust.

He also advised young people to avoid irresponsible gambling, which he said could lead to desperation and criminal behaviour.