The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the suspension of senior officers overseeing key commands along the Lagos-Seme corridor following allegations of extortion. The suspension follows the circulation of online reports accusing immigration personnel at the busy border route of misconduct “bordering on extortion,” prompting immediate intervention from the agency’s…...

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the suspension of senior officers overseeing key commands along the Lagos-Seme corridor following allegations of extortion.

The suspension follows the circulation of online reports accusing immigration personnel at the busy border route of misconduct “bordering on extortion,” prompting immediate intervention from the agency’s leadership.

Spokesperson Akinsola Akinlabi in a statement on Friday, April 10, said the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, had “temporarily relieved the Comptrollers in charge of the affected Commands of their duties” pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The Service distanced itself from the alleged conduct, with Nandap condemning the actions in strong terms.

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She described the incidents as “unacceptable” and in “direct violation of the core values, ethics, and operational standards of the Service”.

According to the statement, a full-scale probe has been launched to uncover the extent of the нарушения, identify officers involved, and enforce sanctions without delay.

“The investigation will be comprehensive… ensuring appropriate disciplinary measures are applied with immediate effect,” the statement said.

While the probe continues, the Service sought to reassure the public of its commitment to professionalism at Nigeria’s borders.

“The Service wishes to reassure the general public, that it remains committed to delivering professional, transparent, and efficient services at all points of entry and exit,” it stated.

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“It will not condone any act that undermines public trust or tarnishes the integrity of the Service.”

The agency also called on Nigerians to report misconduct through its official complaint channels, including social media platforms and its 24-hour contact centre, noting that internal oversight mechanisms are being strengthened.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains resolute in its mission to serve with integrity, discipline, and professionalism while facilitating lawful migration,” Akinlabi added.