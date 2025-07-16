The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it would launch a new digital platform for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC) application process....

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it would launch a new digital platform for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC) application process.

The Service says the portal for the new digital platform will become operrational by August 1.

The Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Akinsola Akinlabi disclosed this in a statement.

“As part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reform and improve the NIS, the new portal (https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng) will enable applicants to submit their CERPAC applications online,” the PRO said.

According to hm, the new process was designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall user experience.

Akinlabi urged the public to take note “that from August 1st, 2025, the use of physical CERPAC forms will be discontinued, and all CERPAC applications after July 31st, 2025, must be submitted solely through the online portal.”

He said applicants with paid, “but un-submitted CERPAC forms are advised to complete and submit them on or before July 31st, 2025, to avoid loss of application status and associated payments.”

“Similarly, the NIS advises individuals and companies assuming Immigration Responsibility for expatriates to complete all pending submissions within the stipulated time frame to avoid any inconvenience.

“Consequently, any CERPAC form not submitted after the deadline will be rendered void and invalid.

“All enquiries and correspondence on this matter should be directed to the Service through the office of the Public Relations Officer”, the PRO said.