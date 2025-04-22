The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised heavily indebted countries to pursue debt restructuring where necessary to restore economic stability and sustainable growth.

In a report titled “Toward a Better Balanced and More Resilient World Economy”, released ahead of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed that nations with unsustainable public debt must act decisively to regain fiscal health.

She urged governments to implement firm fiscal measures, including gradual adjustments aligned with budgetary frameworks.

Georgieva also warned of the severe consequences of escalating trade tensions and tariffs, which could tighten financial conditions globally.

Emerging markets and smaller advanced economies, which rely heavily on trade, are particularly vulnerable to financial strain.

Low-income countries face additional pressure as foreign aid dwindles amid donor nations focusing on domestic issues.

Georgieva called on emerging economies to maintain flexible exchange rates to absorb shocks.

She emphasised the need for credible monetary policies, strong central bank independence, and vigilant oversight of inflation risks.

Robust financial regulation remains crucial, she added, particularly in monitoring non-bank sector risks.

With tighter budgets, governments face tough choices—especially low-income nations struggling with weak revenues.

Georgieva urged international support to strengthen reform capacity and provide financial assistance.

She highlighted the damaging effects of trade uncertainty, noting that tariffs disrupt supply chains, delay investments, and increase costs for businesses and consumers.

While protectionist measures may offer short-term relief for domestic industries, they ultimately harm productivity and innovation, particularly in smaller economies.

Georgieva likened trade to water—when barriers arise, flows simply divert, creating imbalances.

Some sectors may face import surges, while others suffer shortages.

Recent trade tensions have already triggered stock market declines, signalling global economic instability.

While global integration has lifted millions out of poverty, Georgieva acknowledged that not all have benefited.

Job losses, wage stagnation, and supply chain disruptions have fuelled resentment, with some accusing certain nations of exploiting the system unfairly.

The IMF chief’s message is clear: proactive debt management, prudent fiscal policies, and cooperative trade relations are essential to navigating today’s economic challenges.