Edo State Police command has confirmed the death of one Augustine Onyeka whose lifeless body was on Friday found on Electricity pole at Akugbe street , Ikpoba hill, Benin city.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations officer, SP Kontongs Bello, the command received the information from members of his street that the said Onyeka Augustine, 42 years old of No 6, Akugbe Street, off 1st Upstairs Road Benin City has been electrocuted while he was trying to illegally reconnect BEDC wire that was initially disconnected at Eguavoen Street off first upstairs.

The statement further explains that upon the receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikpoba Hill Division CSP Moses Olanrewaju immediately swung into action by deploying officers to the scene where they met the lifeless body of the man hanging on the wires.

The body has been removed by the Police Operatives and deposited at the morgue while effort is in place to contact the family members of the deceased.