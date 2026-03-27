The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has submitted a comprehensive framework for the establishment of state police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, as part of ongoing efforts to decentralise policing in Nigeria.

The framework was presented on Thursday at the National Assembly in Abuja to Senator Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the 75-page document was submitted on behalf of the IGP by Professor Olu Ogunsakin, chairman of the Nigeria Police Force committee tasked with examining modalities for the establishment of state police.

Titled “A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the report outlines proposed operational structures and coordination mechanisms for state policing across the country.

Speaking on the submission, the IGP said the document reflects the professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force, following extensive consultations and assessments of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting state police.

He expressed optimism that the framework would contribute meaningfully to the ongoing constitutional review process and support informed decision-making on Nigeria’s security architecture.

Disu added that the report represents the Force’s official input to the Senate Committee reviewing the 1999 Constitution.

In his response, the Deputy Senate President commended the IGP for what he described as proactive engagement on the issue, noting that the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to strengthen national security.

Barau assured that the committee would review the framework alongside other memoranda submitted as part of the constitutional amendment process.