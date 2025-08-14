The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday received the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Mr Tokoni Peter Igoin, alongside a delegation of top figures in Nigeria’s financial technology sector, at the Force Headquarters, A...

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has received the Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, Tokoni Peter Igoin, alongside a delegation of top figures in Nigeria’s financial technology sector, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting focused on boosting collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the fintech industry to combat cybercrime and enhance national cybersecurity.

Delegates from PalmPay, OPay, and TrikaHealth pledged full support for the IGP’s vision of deploying Artificial Intelligence and other innovations to strengthen policing operations and secure Nigeria’s digital space.

They also highlighted ongoing projects, including the soon-to-be-commissioned NPF National Cybercrime Centre in Bayelsa State.

This initiative is part of the IGP’s directive to decentralise the Centre for more effective protection of fintech platforms and financial institutions across the country.

Commending the Police for fostering a conducive environment for fintech growth, the delegation credited the IGP’s leadership for enhancing synergy between security agencies and key economic drivers, boosting investor confidence, and enabling responsible technological advancement.

Egbetokun reaffirmed that safeguarding fintech platforms is critical to protecting citizens, businesses, and economic stability.

He stressed that continued collaboration, supported by advanced technological tools, would significantly improve the Force’s capacity to combat cybercrime and address emerging digital threats.

In a related development, the IGP hosted members of the Centre for Peace and Security Studies Alumni Association of Al Hikmah University, Ilorin, at the Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The visiting PhD holders and researchers – colleagues of the IGP during postgraduate studies – praised his achievements in community policing, crime reduction, technological innovation, and police–community relations.

They also expressed readiness to contribute intellectually towards developing policies and strategies for improved policing and national security.

Welcoming the group as strategic partners, Egbetokun assured that the NPF remains committed to impactful collaborations with stakeholders, including academia, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda for a stable and secure Nigeria.