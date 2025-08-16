The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive institutional review of the 128-page report recently published by Amnesty International, titled “A Decade of Impunity: Attacks and Unlawful Killings in South-East Nigeria.” ...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered a comprehensive institutional review of the 128-page report recently published by Amnesty International, titled “A Decade of Impunity: Attacks and Unlawful Killings in South-East Nigeria.” The report alleges a pattern of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the South-East.

‎In line with his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational professionalism, the IGP has directed relevant departments and affected field formations to undertake a meticulous line-by-line assessment of the report.

This process will involve cross-referencing the allegations with internal operational records, field intelligence, and situation reports from police commands and tactical units within the South-East region.

‎While the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the fundamental rights of all citizens, it is equally necessary to place on record that previous reports by Amnesty International have, on occasion, included factual inaccuracies and sweeping generalisations.

The current review will therefore be guided by facts, operational evidence, and a dedication to institutional integrity.

‎At the conclusion of the review, the Force will issue a detailed and evidence-based response, addressing the specific issues raised in the report.

This engagement will reflect the Force’s principled approach to constructive criticism and its responsibility to protect public trust through verified information and contextual clarity.

‎The Inspector-General of Police reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to lawful, accountable, and rights-based policing.

The Force continues to enhance its internal accountability mechanisms, improve training in human rights standards, and deepen institutional reforms in line with global best practices.

‎The Nigeria Police Force remains open to genuine engagement with civil society organisations, human rights institutions, international partners, and the National Human Rights Commission.

The IGP encourages all stakeholders to approach such matters with objectivity, accuracy, and a balanced understanding of the complex security realities confronting the country.

