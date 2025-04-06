The Nigeria Police Force preparations for it’s maiden National Police Day is reaching its climax, as Police Officers in all 36 State Commands across the nation and the FCT engage in a grand walkathon to promote community engagement and raise awareness for the Maiden National Police Day grand finale coming up on the 7th of April 2025.

The nationwide walkathon, which commenced from 6AM today, 5th of April, saw participation from officers of all ranks, as well as members of the public.

The event was aimed to foster stronger relationships between the police and the communities, promoting cohesion and mutual understanding.

Furthermore, in continuation of preparations for the grand finale of the National Police Day celebration, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, inspected parade rehearsals, exhibitions, amongst other activities at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The IGP expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness, emphasizing the importance of a well-coordinated and impactful event to celebrate the gallantry and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force .

The IGP encourages all citizens to celebrate the Nigeria Police Force by actively participating in National Police Day events and show their support for the men and women who serve and protect our communities.