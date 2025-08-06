Speaking at the commissioning, the IGP said the project reflects his administration’s commitment to placing human dignity at the centre of national security. “No officer should fight for a nation by day and sleep in indignity by night,” he declared.

Egbetokun praised the private sector partners for delivering the project to standard and on schedule, while also expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support of ongoing police reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the initiative is part of a broader nationwide strategy to transform police infrastructure and improve staff welfare across the country.

The police chief reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to institutional renewal, stressing that a motivated workforce is key to sustainable security and national development.