The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has officially received a group of police officers recently called to the Nigerian Bar at a ceremony held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

During the reception, IGP Egbetokun congratulated the officers on their academic achievement, describing it as both a personal milestone and a valuable addition to the Nigeria Police Force. He gave special commendation to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Idachaba Laraba, who graduated with First Class honours from the Nigerian Law School — a rare and distinguished accomplishment.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, September 30.

The IGP highlighted the critical role of legal knowledge in modern policing, emphasizing that all police actions must be rooted in the law. He urged the newly qualified lawyers to use their expertise to strengthen the legal foundation of police operations and enhance service delivery to the public.

“You are returning not just as officers, but as custodians of legal knowledge,” Egbetokun stated. “Your success is a resource for the entire Force and a tool to uphold justice.”

The officers expressed gratitude for the support that enabled them to pursue legal education, particularly the IGP’s commitment to professional development within the Force. They pledged to maintain high standards of integrity and professionalism in their expanded roles.