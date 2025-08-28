The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has urged greater international collaboration to tackle the growing security threats posed by cattle rustling and the spread of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) dangers across Africa....

Speaking at the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Egbetokun warned that cattle rustling in West Africa had evolved from a local nuisance into a sophisticated criminal enterprise fuelling terrorism, armed groups, and cross-border crime networks.

He noted a disturbing link between livestock theft and extremist violence, pointing to how smuggling routes are being exploited for trafficking radiological materials, while proceeds from stolen cattle are used to fund improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

He also cautioned against the public health risks of zoonotic diseases such as anthrax and brucellosis spreading through unchecked cattle movement.

The police chief proposed a six-point strategy centred on intelligence sharing, livestock market reforms, anti-money laundering frameworks, stronger border cooperation, community partnerships, and preparedness against CBRNE incidents.

He stressed that only a continent-wide and global alliance could protect Africa’s rural communities and prevent extremist exploitation of the livestock economy.

On the sidelines of the conference, Egbetokun held talks with INTERPOL President Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza. Discussions focused on border security, access to policing databases, real-time intelligence exchange, and building capacity to combat terrorism financing.

He also met a Brazilian delegation led by De Souza Rinaldo and Dos Reis Guedes Ferreira Alvares Andrea, with both sides pledging to strengthen Nigeria–Brazil police cooperation in areas such as intelligence sharing, organised crime, and counter-CBRNE measures.

Egbetokun reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leading by example, sharing best practices, and working with global partners to strengthen peace and security across Africa.