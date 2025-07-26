The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for hosting a high-level state banquet in honour of Superintendent of Police Sentome Obi, a recipient of the Police Officer of the Year 2024 and IGP Integrity Award. The event which took place ...

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, for hosting a high-level state banquet in honour of Superintendent of Police Sentome Obi, a recipient of the Police Officer of the Year 2024 and IGP Integrity Award.

The event which took place in Yenagoa, symbolises a significant recognition of honour, courage, and ethical excellence in law enforcement.

SP Sentome Obi, a native of Bayelsa state and Head of the Financial and Cybercrime Unit at Zone 16 Command, Yenagoa, earned national acclaim following his refusal of a $17,000 bribe aimed at derailing a sensitive investigation.

In acknowledgement of this uncommon integrity, Governor Diri presented him with a car and a fully furnished three-bedroom bungalow.

The IGP commended the gesture as a watershed moment in the effort to institutionalise integrity within Nigeria’s security architecture.

The initiatives are part of a broader leadership commitment by the IGP to reposition the Nigeria Police Force as a modern, accountable, and ethically grounded institution.