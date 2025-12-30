Residents of Iron Orolu in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State have appealed to the State Government to release the White Paper on the report of the 100-man Committee on the Ifon/Ilobu boundary dispute resolution. In a statement signed by the National Executive and Board of Trustees of the Ifo...

Residents of Iron Orolu in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State have appealed to the State Government to release the White Paper on the report of the 100-man Committee on the Ifon/Ilobu boundary dispute resolution.

In a statement signed by the National Executive and Board of Trustees of the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union, the residents said the release of the White Paper would promote public confidence, transparency, accountability, policy guidance, and stakeholder engagement toward a lasting resolution of communal clashes.

They noted that since the submission of the committee’s report to the State Government several months ago, the community has not received any official information, a situation they said has raised concerns among residents.

The community commended the Olufon of Ifon-Orolu, Oba Peter Akinyooye; the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Olatoye Olaniyan; and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Adekunle Omoloye, for fostering peace in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun.

While acknowledging ongoing infrastructural development in the Osun State capital and other parts of the state, the residents lamented the neglect of the Post Office Junction–Olufon Royal Palace Road in Ifon-Orolu and called for immediate attention to the abandoned project.