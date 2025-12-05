The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that a tragic explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) claimed the lives of four children and injured one other in the Bama Local Government Area. According to a Friday statement signed by ASP Nahum Daso, the incident happened while a 12-y...

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that a tragic explosion caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) claimed the lives of four children and injured one other in the Bama Local Government Area.

According to a Friday statement signed by ASP Nahum Daso, the incident happened while a 12-year-old boy, Mustapha Tijja, had gone with four of his friends to a makeshift room behind a motor park, where the deceased were playing with an IED allegedly picked from the bush, when it accidentally exploded.

The statement reads, “The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that occurred today 5/12/2025 at about 1240hrs behind Banki Motor Park, Wajari Ward, Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At about 1300hrs one Babagana Mohammed ‘M’ of Wajari Ward reported to the Police. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Banki and team, in conjunction with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, were immediately mobilized to the scene where the area was cordoned off.”

It added, “Preliminary investigation revealed that a 12yrs old boy, One Mustapha Tijja, sustained serious injuries from the IED fragments and was rushed to the FHI 360 NGO Clinic, Banki, for medical treatment, where he is currently responding to treatment.

“Further findings indicate that the injured boy had gone with four of his friends to a makeshift room behind the motor park, where the deceased were playing with an IED allegedly picked from the bush, when it accidentally exploded. Normalcy has since been restored in the area. Investigation is ongoing.”

During the explosion four victims were fatally wounded:

1.Awana Mustapha ‘M’ 15yrs

2.Malum Modu ‘M’ 14yrs

3.Lawan Ibrahim ‘M’ 12yrs

4.Modu Abacha ‘M’ 12yrs

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, expressed deep condolences to the affected families and strongly warned members of the public, especially children, to avoid playing with strange objects or suspected explosive devices, and to promptly report such sightings to the nearest police station.