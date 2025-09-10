Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris , has commissioned a newly constructed one-storey All Progressives Congress Secretariat in Augie Local Government Area, named “Kauran Gwandu House.”...

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris , has commissioned a newly constructed one-storey All Progressives Congress Secretariat in Augie Local Government Area, named “Kauran Gwandu House.”

The Secretariat was built by party stalwart, Samir Hashim, with support from other party stakeholders in the area.

The Governor expressed appreciation to them and commended those who donated vehicles, motorcycles, and cash to strengthen APC structures in Augie.

Governor Idris while appretiating the people of augie their unwavering support during and after elections, assuring them of his administration’s continued commitment.

He pledged to strengthen security in the area with the establishment of a new Special Forces unit.

On voter registration, the Governor urged eligible citizens,especially women and youths to register, collect their Permanent Voter Cards , or transfer to convenient polling units to avoid disenfranchisement.

He also clarified a recent statementstatement he made, explaining that when he said there would be a “fight,” he was referring to the political contest of elections, where the PVC is the only legitimate weapon.

He stressed that his call was not an incitement to violence as alleged by some people.

Governor Idris further gave approval for the rehabilitation of the Augie General Hospital as well as look into the construction of a dilapidated road in the area, as requested by the Augie APC Chairman, Bashir Isah Mera.

He also called on political office holders to complement government efforts by empowering their people.

In his remarks, the State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana-Zuru, described the new Secretariat as a welcome development, praising Governor Idris for his people-oriented projects across the 21 LGAs.

He urged stakeholders to continue supporting the welfare and empowerment of party members.

These include a Peugeot 406 saloon car, 10 motorcycles, and 10 grinding machines donated by Bar. Bello Abubakar Bayawa, APC Legal Adviser, to party executives and women leaders.