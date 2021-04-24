The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria says it has introduced a new syllabus restructured to reflect emerging development and expansion of contents in various subjects to prepare its intending members to technological best practices in the new normal.

This was disclosed by the President of ICAN, Mrs. Onome Adewuyi while delivering a keynote address at the Award of certificate of Accreditation and Recognition to Tertiary Institutions and Tuition Centres held in Lagos.

TVC News Correspondent, Adesewa Odusoga reports