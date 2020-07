134 Nigerians have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Sunday, 19th July 2020.

According to a tweet from the handle of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the 134 evacuees tested Negative for #coronavirus before they departed Khartoum.

“All Evacuees proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19”.