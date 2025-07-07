Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has restated his commitment to the Labour Party (LP) even as he aligns with a newly formed political coalition that has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Obi clarified that while he remains a member of LP, his involvement in the coalition—which includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other key opposition figures—is geared towards unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 and delivering what he described as “a better and more competent government.”

Obi, who attended the unveiling of the coalition at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre last week, said the decision to adopt the ADC was strategic.

Despite rumours of a defection or anti-party activity, Obi insisted there was no conflict with the LP.

He also dismissed speculations that he would serve as a running mate to Atiku in the upcoming elections.

Obi vowed to serve only a single term if elected, promising to deliver impactful governance within four years.

The coalition, which has appointed former Senate President David Mark as Interim National Chairman, also named Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary and Bolaji Abdullahi as Publicity Secretary in acting capacities.

Obi, while criticising the Tinubu-led administration, accused it of lacking competence and empathy, citing the President’s absence from a tragic scene in Ibadan where 18 schoolchildren died in a stampede last December.

Addressing reports linking him to the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, Obi denied ever working for the former ruler.

With the 2027 election landscape beginning to take shape, Obi’s latest declarations underscore his continued ambition for the presidency—this time through a broad opposition alliance, while still retaining his LP identity.