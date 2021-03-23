Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai says he felt amused, as against being angry he was disinvited to speak at the NBA conference last year.

He promises a fruitful and progressive relationship with the association going forward.

He stated this while playing host to the leadership of the lawyers’ union at the government house in Kaduna.

The NBA President and his team are on a one-day visit to the state.

Olumide Akpata is advocating improved welfare and capacity building for his members.

He denounces a frosty relationship between the association and the governor.