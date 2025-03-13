Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he would like to be addressed as a loyal member of the party.

The former president was reacting to a media report credited to the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, where the later claimed he got Former President Buhari’s approval before he left the ruling party to the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement signed by the former President’s aide on media, Garba Shehu, Muhammadu Buhari said he had mentioned it times without number in the past that he remain a loyal member of the APC.

The statement said the former president has made it clear that he would never turn his back to the party that gave him two terms of office and would do whatever he can to popularize it.

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

The former President went on to add that at present, he has nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave him before and during his tenure as president, which he considers as the highest honour, and would never ask for anything more.

He further stated that the pains taken by the founding fathers of the party to establish a strong party to protect the constitution, and democracy as a system of government are worthy sacrifices that should be cherished and nurtured