The latest phase of the trials was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Kainji facility by Major General Adamu Garba Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Speaking at the ceremony, General Laka described the trials as a crucial part of Nigeria’s strategy to tackle terrorism while reinforcing the rule of law. “It is encouraging to witness the judiciary, law enforcement, and legal practitioners united once again in a common cause,” he said. “These trials are critical to our national objective of addressing terrorism within the bounds of justice.”

He noted that Nigeria’s capacity to prosecute terrorism-related cases had significantly improved, and that these efforts have helped address key concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), particularly regarding the country’s status on the FATF Grey List.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, General Laka expressed appreciation to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal High Court, and Nigeria’s international partners for their continued support.

Representing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, commended the collaborative efforts of both domestic and international stakeholders.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to secure justice for victims of terrorism while ensuring that accused persons are treated fairly, in strict adherence to legal procedures and human rights standards.

The Kainji trials, which have drawn support from across the justice sector, form part of Nigeria’s wider counter-terrorism framework and efforts to strengthen public trust in its criminal justice system.