The family of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, have officially informed the Oyo State Government about the the death of the 90 year old mornach just 48 hours after celebrating his 90th birthday.

As is the case in the event of death of any traditional ruler, succession becomes a problem but that will not happen in this particular matter with Ibadan having a unique rancour free succession process for the Olubadan Throne.

Read More below on how succession is managed in the unique Ibadan Kingship process.

Ruling Lines

The Olubadan of Ibadan is a unique traditional institution with a well-structured and systematic process for ascension to the throne. Unlike many other Yoruba monarchies, where succession is typically hereditary, the Olubadan’s succession is governed by a well-defined chieftaincy ladder.

This system ensures that the title of Olubadan is open to every male indigene of Ibadan, provided they ascend through the established hierarchy.

The Olubadan succession is based on two main ruling lines, each with a distinct hierarchical ladder:

The Balogun Line

The Otun Line

Each line comprises several chieftaincy titles, and candidates must progress through these titles in sequence before becoming eligible for the Olubadan throne.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of each line:

OTUN LINE BALOGUN LINE

1 Otun Olubadan Balogun

2 Osi Olubadan Otun Balogun

3 Ashipa Olubadan Osi Balogun

4 Ekerin Olubadan Ashipa Balogun

5 Ekarun Olubadan Ekerin Balogun

6 Abese Olubadan Ekarun Balogun

7 Maye Olubadan Abese Balogun

8 Ekefa Olubadan Maye Balogun

9 Agbaakin Olubadan Ekefa Balogun

10 Aare-Alasa Olubadan Agbaakin Balogun

11 Ikolaba Olubadan Are Alasa Balogun

12 Asaju Olubadan Ikolaba Balogun

13 Ayingun Olubadan Asaju Balogun

14 Are-Ago Olubadan Ayingun Balogun

15 Laguna Olubadan Are Ago Balogun

16 Oota Olubadan Lagunwa Balogun

17 Aregbe-Omo Olubadan Oota Balogun

18 Gbonka Olubadan Aregbe-Omo Balogun

19 Are-Onibon Olubadan Gbonka Balogun

20 Bada Olubadan Aare Onibon Balogun

21 Ajia Olubadan Bada Balogun

22 Jagun Olubadan Ajia Balogun

23. Jagun Balogun

As of now, the 43rd Olubadan is HIM Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin I, who ascended to the throne from the Balogun line.

His ascension followed the established traditional protocols after the passing of his predecessor, HIM Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, in 2024.

The Olubadan ruling lines are a testament to Ibadan’s rich cultural heritage and the Yoruba people’s ingenuity in traditional governance.

By balancing tradition with modernity, the Olubadan-in-Council continues to play a crucial role in Ibadan’s societal leadership, maintaining a system that is democratic, stable, and reflective of the city’s values.

The 11 high chiefs that formed the Olubadan-in-council, apart from the Seriki and Iyalode, are recognised as the traditional head of each of the 11 LGs in Ibadanland.

It was learnt that the progenitors of Ibadan frowned on the involvement of the senior chiefs in partisan politics because of the salient neutral roles they were expected to play in their domains.

For instance, they are appointed as presidents of customary courts, who are expected to adjudicate on matrimonial, land, boundary and other communal disputes.

Otun – Baale Line (Civil) Balogun – Isoriki Line (Military)

1 Olubadan of Ibadanland Balogun of Ibadanland

2 Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland Otun Balogun of Ibadanland

3 Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland Osi Balogun of Ibadanland

4 Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland

5 Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland

6 Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland

7 Iyalode of Ibadanland Seriki of Ibadanland