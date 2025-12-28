The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public about the sale and distribution of fake Kiss Condoms in various Nigerian markets. Kiss Condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed for sexual protection, mainly to help prevent unwanted pregnan...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified the public about the sale and distribution of fake Kiss Condoms in various Nigerian markets.

Kiss Condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed for sexual protection, mainly to help prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

According to the information cited on the official website of the agency, the information was received from MAH-DKT International Nigeria, a leading non-governmental organisation focused on contraceptive social marketing.

NAFDAC revealed that the MAH-DKT mission is to provide Nigerians with affordable and safe options for family planning and HIV/AIDS prevention.

The agency disclosed that the Fake Kiss Condom has been reported to be found in various markets, including Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, and markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and others.

How To Spot Fake Kiss Condoms Box and Pack:

Front Side of the Box

On the original pack, NAFDAC said, “There are instructions on the lower part of the pack.”

The details on the pack include, “Please read the instructions carefully”, and “Single-use only if reused, there might be an increased risk of failure or infection”

Additional information on the lower part of the box pack, “The device is a medical device”, “MDSS GmbH”, and “Schiffgraben 41, 30175 Hannover, Germany”

There is an image of a condom with the following statements written in English and French, “Natural coloured unscented straight-walled, teat-ended, natural rubber latex condoms with non-spermicidal lubricant. 52 mm nominal width”

The verified address on the pack is Plot 4, Block E. Isolo Industrial Layout, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, with storage and caution information.

On the fake or counterfeit pack, NAFDAC said there is no additional information on the side of the box.

NAFDAC said, “The box is darker in colour. The picture on the box is darker in colour. The inside of some of the boxes is plain white. No condom Image”

NAFDAC disclosed that the address, 42, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos, on the pack is wrong and not recognised

The agency said, “The manufacturer’s address is incomplete. No storage and caution information.”

Condom Pack

On the original condom pack, the agency revealed that “The colour of the pack is light red,” with “Kiss ” closely written on 6 lines.”

On the fake or counterfeit condom pack, the agency stated that, “the colour of the pack is darker than the original pack” and “Kiss is loosely written on 5 lines.”

The agency also revealed that “there is a lot of space between each line” and “The condom strip is longer than the original.”

Wallet – Outer

The agency disclosed that the original wallet outer is a lighter red pack with a verified address in Oshodi-Apapa and a manufacturer’s address.

Description beside image of condom includes, “Natural colored, unscented, straight-walled, teat-ended, and natural rubber latex condoms.”

On the hidden flap, there is a date “REV: 06|11/2023” and a description that reads, “this is a medical device” with “MDSS GmbH (address)”.

The hidden flap also contains caution information.

Wallet Inner

On the inner side of the original wallet, it contains detailed instructions, important Notes and eight bullet points.

Wallet- Outer

For the fake or counterfeit wallet-outer, it has a darker red pack with an unrecognised address reading “42 Montgomery Road, Yaba.”

The agency further revealed that the wallet does not carry a manufacturer’s address.

Description beside image of condom includes, “Transparent, straight-walled, teat-ended, and natural rubber latex condoms.”

The agency also revealed that the colour wave found on the original pack is absent on the fake pack.

The agency also revealed that there is no information on the hidden flap, and there is an inconsistency in the barcode lines (barcode traceability), with a missing medical device information and no caution information.

Wallet Inner

On the inner side of the fake or counterfeit wallet, there is a summarised information under important notes with six bullet points, different from the eight bullet points found on the original wallet-outer pack.

Condom Size

For the original condom size, the condom is large, with a large teat end for the collection of semen, and an oval-shaped latex, with adequate lubricant.

Condom Size

The fake condom, it is thinner in size with a small teat end for the collection of semen. The condom is round in shape and has less lubrication than the original.