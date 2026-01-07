The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that the Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday following allegations of multiple rape and other offences capable of causing a breach of public peace. This development was ...

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that the Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday following allegations of multiple rape and other offences capable of causing a breach of public peace.

This development was revealed by the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Oluhundare Jimoh, while appearing on TVC on Wednesday.

According to the CP, the case has been transferred to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Sylvester Alabi, for further investigation.

Jimoh explained that Pastor Okafor previously failed to honour a police invitation slated for Monday, despite being invited on Sunday by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, regarding the allegations.

Jimoh said, “When he was invited, he got to us through his lawyer that he would be appearing on Monday. So, on Monday, we waited for him. We didn’t see him, and I directed that he should be arrested.

“Subsequently, he showed up yesterday (Tuesday). Yes, he showed up yesterday.”

“We later learned that the same matter had been opened at the Zone 2 headquarters with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, which I needed to verify, and I verified the same.

“And he told me the matter is being investigated under his command for about three weeks now.

“So, the AIG occupies a higher office than mine as a commander and is my immediate supervisor since he’s in. the matter. So, we handed the matter back to the Zone,” he explained.

Addressing complaints from alleged victims, the CP said, “The social media has become a veritable space for people to lodge their complaints. We no longer wait for people to come and see the matter before we act in public interest, because if we don’t, the conduct can lead to a breakdown of law and order.”

The controversy began in mid-December 2025, when multiple allegations against Okafor surfaced online.

TVC News previously reported that Pastor Chris was embroiled in a series of controversies after a popular Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, accused him of “mischief” after a video of the pastor proposing to another woman after promising her marriage went viral.

Another video shared on social media cited by TVC News captured a moment where actor Digidi Dunhill was seen taking Doris to the hospital, saying, “Please, I don’t know who this Chris is. Whoever you are, please you have to come to her aid because she cut her hand. Doris, are you trying to commit suicide?”

Speaking about their romance, Ogala, who claimed she once got pregnant for the clergyman, accused him of collecting money from her, leaking their sex video, her nude clip, and making her leave her marriage.