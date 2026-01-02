Communications strategist and media leader Nneamaka Okafor has highlighted the pivotal role of the media in driving national development, describing it as an essential platform for promoting good governance, accountability, and inclusive growth. Speaking at a recent forum on media and development, O...

Speaking at a recent forum on media and development, Okafor emphasised that the media goes beyond merely disseminating information—it acts as a catalyst for social change by shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions.

According to her, a vibrant and responsible media ecosystem bridges the gap between government and citizens, amplifies public concerns, monitors policy implementation, and holds leaders accountable.

When properly harnessed, she noted, the media can encourage civic participation, foster transparency, and strengthen democratic institutions.

“The media has the capacity to mobilize citizens, spotlight development gaps, and project success stories that can be replicated across sectors,” Okafor said.

“By telling stories that matter, the media can drive reforms, attract investment, and build public trust.”

She also highlighted the importance of strategic communication in development planning, stressing that governments and institutions must engage the media proactively to clearly convey policies, programs, and measurable outcomes.

Effective communication, she said, ensures that development initiatives are understood, embraced, and sustained by the communities they are designed to serve.

Okafor called for continuous capacity building for journalists, particularly in data-driven reporting, digital storytelling, and ethical journalism, to equip the media to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving information landscape.

She further emphasised that in an era of misinformation and declining public trust, professionalism and credibility remain the media’s strongest assets, and upholding ethical standards is crucial to maintaining its role as a trusted partner in development.

Concluding her remarks, Okafor urged stakeholders across government, civil society, and the private sector to invest in the media as a strategic development partner, noting that sustainable progress is achieved when accurate information, accountability, and citizen engagement work hand in hand.