The security guard at the Primary Health Clinic in Oke- Ijebu in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Olawale Yaya , has recounted how armed men stormed the facility in a late-night attack. Oke said the men invaded the clinic and assaulted three health workers who were on duty at the…...

The security guard at the Primary Health Clinic in Oke- Ijebu in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Olawale Yaya , has recounted how armed men stormed the facility in a late-night attack.

Oke said the men invaded the clinic and assaulted three health workers who were on duty at the time.

He added that the gunmen carted away mobile phones and other personal belongings belonging to the victims.

According to him, the attackers arrived in a high-end vehicle, which they parked outside the premises before carrying out the operation.

He further disclosed that a vehicle parked within the clinic compound was vandalised, with its brain box removed.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, rescued five persons in two separate overnight operations in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that a 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were abducted at Pelebe, on the outskirts of Oda-Akure Road, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The victims were, however, rescued by the Rapid Response Squad of the Amotekun Corps around 1:00 a.m. after a heavy confrontation with the kidnappers.

Adeleye further revealed that three health workers who were earlier abducted at the Primary Health Clinic, in Akure also regained their freedom at about 4:30 a.m. and are currently receiving treatment at the Amotekun health facility.