The House wants the government to urgently provide adequate funding for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to strengthen preparedness and response capacity against Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases....

The House wants the government to urgently provide adequate funding for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to strengthen preparedness and response capacity against Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases.

The resolution is sequel to a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Abia state member, Amobi Ogah.

The House warned that Ebola outbreak reported in part of Demicractic Republic of Congo poses a serious regional threat as a result of porous borders and weak cross-border surveillance system