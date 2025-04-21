The BBC’s US partner CBS has confirmed that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared operational details about American air strikes in Yemen through a second private Signal group, according to sources familiar with the messages.

The messages, sent on 15 March, included flight schedules for US F/A-18 Hornets conducting strikes against Houthi targets.

The group, titled “Defense | Team Huddle”, reportedly included Hegseth’s wife, brother, and personal lawyer—none of whom hold operational roles requiring such sensitive information.

This revelation follows last month’s disclosure of another Signal group where officials discussed military operations in Yemen.

That group was exposed after The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to it.

While the White House insists no classified material was shared in either group, critics—including former Pentagon officials—argue that discussing military operations on private platforms risks compromising operational security.

Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer with no official Pentagon role, has previously drawn scrutiny for reportedly attending high-level meetings with foreign leaders.

His brother, Phil, and lawyer, Tim Parlatore, both hold Defence Department positions, but their inclusion in strike-plan discussions remains unexplained.

The reports add to mounting tensions within the Pentagon, where Hegseth recently dismissed three senior officials over alleged “unauthorised disclosures”—a move the officials called “baseless.”

Former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot, who resigned last week, described the department as in “total chaos” in a Politico op-ed.

However, current Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell dismissed the criticism as media attacks on Trump-aligned officials, reiterating that “no classified information” was shared.

The US has intensified strikes against Houthi targets in response to the group’s attacks on Red Sea shipping since November 2023.

The Houthis, who claim their actions support Palestinians in Gaza, have targeted dozens of vessels, sinking two, seizing one, and killing four crew members.

A recent US strike on a Yemeni oil terminal reportedly killed 74 and wounded 171, according to Houthi officials, who condemned the attack as a “war crime.”

The White House maintains its actions are defensive, aimed at protecting a vital global trade route.

Yet the repeated leaks in private chat groups raise fresh questions about operational security under Hegseth’s leadership.