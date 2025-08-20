The traffic situation inwards third mainland is heavy as lagos residents have been left stranded especially those who use public transportation....

As of now, the backlog has gotten past alapere.

Recall that the Lagos state government started the second phase of rehabilitation works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area on Tuesday.

This exercise is to last till October 1, 2025.

TVC news senior reporter Theophilus Elamah reports that many have missed their appointments on the Island as a result of the development.