The victim, identified as Ayodeji Akesinro, was kidnapped at his residence in Upenme, Owo Local Government Area, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

According to the National Union of Allied Health Professionals, the armed men stormed his home and whisked him away. The union has since reported the incident to security agencies, describing the abduction as distressing news for the medical community.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has assured the public that security operatives, working alongside local hunters, are making concerted efforts to rescue Akesinro and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He further disclosed that the police are stepping up measures to curb kidnappings across the state, including the deployment of a community security network trained by the force.

For now, colleagues and residents await positive news as efforts intensify to ensure the safe return of the abducted medical worker.