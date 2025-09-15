Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with a total weight of 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz). The achievement, accomplished in partnership with food brand Gino at Victoria Island, Lagos, was forma...

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with a total weight of 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The achievement, accomplished in partnership with food brand Gino at Victoria Island, Lagos, was formally confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Monday.

Announcing the recognition on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, GWR posted: “New record: Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬.”

Baci, who shot to global fame in 2023 with her record-breaking cook-a-thon, once again placed Nigerian cuisine on the world stage with her latest culinary milestone.

Ahead of the official confirmation, Guinness World Records had shared words of encouragement, reposting a video from Friday’s event with the caption: “What’s cookin’? Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”

The record-breaking event, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, drew thousands of spectators, including celebrities, influencers, and food lovers who came to witness the historic moment.

With this recognition, Hilda Baci further cements her reputation as not only one of Nigeria’s most celebrated chefs but also a cultural ambassador showcasing the richness of Nigerian cuisine to the world.