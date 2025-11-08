Voting and voter accreditation commenced early on Saturday in several parts of Anambra State, as residents headed to polling units to exercise their civic rights. In Orumba South Local Government Area, officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at polling units 001, ...

Voting and voter accreditation commenced early on Saturday in several parts of Anambra State, as residents headed to polling units to exercise their civic rights.

In Orumba South Local Government Area, officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at polling units 001, 002, and 003 at Nwikpa Primary School; PU 009 at Nkwo Market; and PU 013 at Amaokwu Hall around 8:10 a.m.

Voters were seen checking their names on the voters’ list, while some had already begun casting their ballots.

At other polling units, including PU 005, Amanudo; PU 014, Obi-Nkwo Square; PU 003, Agba Village Hall; and PU 004, Umueze Nwafor Primary School, INEC officials provided voters with guidance on proper voting procedures and tips to avoid errors before displaying the voter registers for easy identification.

Similarly, in Igbo-Ukwu, polling units 003 and 004 at Obiuno Youth Centre and PU 005 at Amakpu Square saw INEC officials arrive at about 8:30 a.m., with voter accreditation already underway.

Voting also began at Eze Chima Primary School along Awka Road in Onitsha, though at All Saints Primary School, Onitsha, polling had yet to start as of 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Aguata Local Government Area, Ward 01, Polling Unit 002, a massive turnout of voters was recorded.

Security personnel were fully deployed to ensure a safe and orderly conduct of the exercise, and observers reported that the process started smoothly with voters queuing early in the day.