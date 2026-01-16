Two Oyo-based civil society organisations, the Oyo Scholars Congress (OSC) and the Oyo Global Forum (OGF), have rejected the recently inaugurated Oyo State Council of Obas, describing the introduction of a rotational chairmanship as a distortion of Yoruba history and political tradition....

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the groups expressed concern over the inauguration of the council by the Oyo State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde, warning that placing the Alaafin of Oyo on the same level as other traditional rulers amounted to an erosion of the throne’s historically established pre-eminence.

They described the arrangement as a “serious misreading of Yoruba political tradition”, arguing that the Alaafin’s throne occupies a unique position as the apex institution of Yoruba kingship and should not be subjected to rotational leadership structures.

The groups said Oyo is more than a modern administrative entity, describing it as a civilisation whose cultural and historical influence extends across Nigeria and the Yoruba diaspora. They maintained that the Alaafin institution remains central to this heritage and should be preserved as such.

OSC and OGF also expressed concern over the absence of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, from the inauguration ceremony, describing it as symbolic of a deeper rupture in traditional authority and historical continuity.

They commended the Alaafin for publicly clarifying that he did not endorse the new arrangement, describing his response as dignified and reflective of the custodial role of the throne.

The organisations reaffirmed their recognition of the Alaafin as the historically settled and pre-eminent traditional authority in Oyo State, and called for the reversal of any policy or administrative action that presents the Alaafin’s throne as equivalent to other traditional institutions.

They urged Governor Makinde and the Oyo State Government to immediately correct what they termed a historical and cultural anomaly by explicitly reaffirming the Alaafin’s apex status within the state’s traditional hierarchy.

While acknowledging the constitutional authority of government to introduce reforms, the groups warned that reforms detached from history risk cultural dislocation and loss of legitimacy.

The statement was signed by Professor Seun Kolade, Convenor of the Oyo Scholars Congress, and Mr Taiwo Hassan Adebayo, Chairman of the Oyo Global Forum.